Pedestrian killed in Oakland hit-and-run collision

OAKLAND -- A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in Oakland Sunday night and police are looking for the suspect vehicle.

Oakland police said the collision happened shortly after 10 p.m. along Bancroft Avenue near 61st Avenue. Arriving officers found a pedestrian lying in the roadway in the westbound lane of traffic on Bancroft.

A silver or white pickup was seen driving westbound immediately after the collision, police said.

A Oakland Fire Department crew and medics arrived, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, a man in his 60s was not immediately identified.

It was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.