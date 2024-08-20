DNC delegate embraces possibility of fellow Oakland native Kamala Harris becoming president

An Oakland native and delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago is just about pinching herself as she contemplates a fellow Oaklander and someone who looks like her becoming the U.S. president.

Shay Franco-Clausen arrived at the 2024 DNC hoping to witness history; on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party's nomination to run for president.

"I was crying I was grabbing everyone," said Franco-Clausen, after Harris made a surprise appearance on day one of the DNC. "It is very emotional and very personal to me. My grandmother, my great-grandmother were slaves, and to see that there is a Black woman is going to be the president of the United States, the reason I am here is because of their legacy work."

Since 2008, Franco-Clausen has been a volunteer for the Democratic party and a two-time delegate, organizing and advocating for the LGBTQ community and women of color.

"A Black woman can do anything, and there's no one that can tell us that we can't," said Franco-Clausen.

She is already prophesying a Harris rise to the White House. Last month, Franco-Clausen booked a flight and hotel to Washington D.C. to watch the inauguration in January if and when Harris wins the election. The trip is a gift to herself.

"And for my birthday, I would love to be there to see the first Black woman, you know, step into this position as president of the United States," she said.

But even with the momentum building at the DNC, she knows the real work will begin after Harris officially accepts the nomination on Thursday.