Oakland community rallies around Haitian restaurant after vandals smash front door

An act of vandalism couldn't come at a worse time for a Haitian restaurant in Oakland. Earlier this week, T'Chaka had its door smashed, leaving pieces of glass scattered on the dining room floor. But it didn't take long for the community to respond and help a local business.

T'Chaka became the go-to place for Haitian cuisine when it opened in September of 2023.

"This is the first Haitian Caribbean restaurant built in the Bay Area, Mackenley Voltaire said.

Voltaire is an employee. He says the entire staff's hearts sank a little when they saw this damage on Tuesday.

"It's a bit of a weird timing," he said. "Right around the time we're supposed to be getting busy, more clientele. And we are already fighting in the World Cup, trying to get a spy to get a win. It's bad timing, and it's unfortunate that we are the only restaurant that got hit. So, it feels a bit personal."

Voltaire didn't wait to take action. He set up an online fundraiser right away, asking for the community's help to pay for the broken glass door. T'Chaka was overwhelmed by the response as it reached its $3,000 goal within days.

"We felt relief that the community is with us," he said. "Through a loss, when you have a community that you serve and they have your back, it just shows that we are in this together."

Oakland residents were heartbroken to hear about the vandalism to the restaurant. And while we were inside the restaurant doing an interview, this car was broken into with someone smashing the side and back windows.

"I do want better for our city Hazel from Oakland said. "I love this city, and it has so many good things about it. So much culture, so much love, so much light. It can get dimmed by actions like this."

As disappointing as it is to see crime happen, Hazel says it is uplifting to see so many people step up to help a local business.

"I love community," she said. "I just feel like acts of service, where there is a person or group of people in need. Just folks coming out. That's the culture of Oakland that needs to be broadcast a lot more."

For now, the door at the restaurant is boarded up, and it's open for business. T'Chaka says it's not going to let an act of vandalism stop them from celebrating their country together as Haiti takes on Brazil, on the pitch on Friday.

"We're not going to let it stop us," Voltaire said. "We're still going to have a game plan. We're still going to have people here to have a good time, and we're going to be there when the community needs us, just like we needed the community."