Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglars smash vehicles into Oakland businesses in 2 separate incidents overnight

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: Scene of smash-and-grab burglary at Oakland liquor store
Watch: Scene of smash-and-grab burglary at Oakland liquor store 00:48

Burglars smashed a box truck into a liquor store in Oakland early Wednesday morning and shortly after plowed another vehicle into the front of a bank, police said.

The first incident happened on the 2600 block of 14th Avenue in the city's Highland Park neighborhood. Oakland police said officers responded just before 3:45 a.m. and found that a liquor store had been significantly damaged by a box truck still at the scene.

Police said officers learned that multiple people took several items before fleeing the area in at least one other vehicle. It appeared that an ATM at the business was targeted but it was unclear whether the ATM was stolen.

Minutes later, officers responded to a Chase Bank branch on the 3400 block of Fruitvale Avenue in the city's Lower Dimond neighborhood, slightly over a mile east of the first incident. The front of the bank and facade around the ATMs were also damaged in the same manner by a vehicle, which remained largely intact.

Watch: Scene of Oakland Chase Bank branched damaged by a vehicle 00:48

It was not clear whether anything was stolen from the bank. Police said based on the damage it could be linked to the burglars who smashed into the liquor store.

Police urged anyone with information about either incident to contact the department's burglary unit at (510) 238-3951. People with access to video or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.  

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.