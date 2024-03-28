People are Talking: The Oakland A’s turn off their comment section on social media Oakland A's fans have been expressing their frustration over the planned move with humor on the team's social media pages, expressing themselves in the comments section. The Morning Edition covers fan reactions online and in the streets. (03-28-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv