Oakland firefighters rescue nearly 100 in overnight apartment fire

Nearly 100 people were rescued after a three-alarm fire broke out at an East Oakland apartment building early Friday morning, firefighters said.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 12:40 a.m. at a four-story, 21-unit building on the 5100 block of Bancroft Avenue, between 51st and Vicksburg avenues. Chief Damon Covington said firefighters saw "heavy smoke and fire" on all four floors.

Firefighters performed rescues on multiple floors and rescued about 100 people, Covington said. Four occupants were taken to the hospital for various injuries.

"Crews did an amazing job of getting everyone out of the building without any loss of life," Covington said in a video posted Friday morning.

About 60 firefighters were on scene at the height of the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Covington said that firefighters would remain at the scene for an extended period of time and ensure the building would be red-tagged. The city's Planning and Building Department was expected to be on scene.

The fire chief said they would also look at establishing a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.