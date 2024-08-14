Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Oakland apartment building near Lake Merritt damaged in early morning fire

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-14-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-14-24 08:29

A Dumpster fire that spread to an apartment building in Oakland's Lake Merritt neighborhood early Wednesday morning damaged four of the building's units, according to fire officials.

The two-alarm fire at the three-story building on the corner of 9th and Madison streets started at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland Fire Department said in a post on X.

The building is located two blocks away from the Lake Merritt BART station, about the same distance away from the Oakland Museum of California.

Officials said the fire started in a Dumpster in the rear of the property before spreading to the building. A quick response from the Oakland Fire Department limited the damage to just four of the 26 units in the building, but those four units sustained smoke and fire damage, officials said.

The fire has temporarily displaced 38 residents from the apartment building. The cause of fire under investigation.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.