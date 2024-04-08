SF City Attorney warns legal action if Oakland Airport adds "San Francisco Bay" to name

SAN FRANCISCO – As Oakland International Airport considers adding "San Francisco Bay" to its name to help boost business, San Francisco's City Attorney is warning of potential legal action.

In a letter to commissioners at the Port of Oakland, which operates the airport, Chiu urged them to abandon the proposal and consider a different name that doesn't include "San Francisco".

"Should you continue in these efforts, I intend to pursue legal action to prevent your use of the proposed new name," Chiu said.

Chiu argued that proposal to change the official name of Oakland International Airport to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport" would infringe on the trademarks of San Francisco International Airport.

"The City has held these registrations for such a long time that they have become incontestable under federal law," Chiu said. "Indeed there is and only ever has been one airport in the United States that uses 'San Francisco' in its name."

The city attorney also argued that a renaming would cause confusion for travelers.

"The current renaming plan appears intentionally designed to divert travelers who may be unfamiliar with Bay Area geography and lead them to believe OAK has a business relationship with SFO, which it does not," Chiu said in an accompanying statement.

SFO Airport Director Ivar Satero, who previously voiced objections to the proposed name change, said he supports legal action if Oakland Airport moves forward with its plan.

"I urge the Port of Oakland not to proceed with this proposal and hope they will work to find a solution that provides clarity, not confusion, for the travelers visiting the Bay Area," Satero said.

Oakland International Airport officials on March 29 said the change is needed, citing a lack of "geographical awareness" of the city's location in the East Bay among visitors, along with losing routes over the last 15 years.

The airport code OAK or its visual brand would not change, officials said.

"The name modification will use the main geographic feature of our region to identify its location, the San Francisco Bay," Craig Simon, the airport's interim aviation director, said in a statement on April 2. "This is not about the City and County of San Francisco, or San Mateo County, but about our region and creating jobs in Oakland and throughout the East Bay. No one owns the title to the San Francisco Bay."

Simon went on to say, "Modifying our name will help us compete for new destinations, which will benefit all travelers. There's no confusion; OAK has been located on the San Francisco Bay since 1927."

Oakland Airport said the name change is being supported by political and business leaders in Oakland and the East Bay, along with airlines.

Port commissioners are expected to consider the renaming proposal on Thursday.