SFO: "Serious concerns" over Oakland International Airport renaming to add "San Francisco Bay"

A proposal to modify the official name of Oakland's airport to include the term "San Francisco Bay" is being met with pushback from the airport across the bay.

On Friday, the Port of Oakland announced it was considering modifying the official name of the airport, the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport, to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport." The proposed change is intended to "boost inbound travelers' geographic awareness of the airport's location on the San Francisco Bay," according to a statement by Port Commission president Barbara Leslie.

The Port of Oakland released a video Friday about the proposed change. Officials said the airport code OAK and its visual brand would not change.

On Monday, San Francisco International Airport issued a press release saying it has "serious concerns" over OAK's renaming proposal. Airport director Ivar Satero said in a prepared statement that SFO has used the name "San Francisco Airport" or "San Francisco International Airport" since 1927 and there is the "potential for customer confusion and disservice" resulting from the renaming.

"Given this history, we anticipate the new name being considered by the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport will cause confusion for the public, either through a misunderstanding of its physical location or its perceived relationship to SFO," said Satero. "This concern is only compounded considering SFO's status as a major international gateway."

Satero added, "We request the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport not proceed with any name change that would incorporate the use of 'San Francisco', as this would only result in confusion and inconvenience to the traveling public we all serve."

Oakland International said it has support from airlines for the name change and says it consistently hears from local travelers about the desire for more direct flights to domestic and international destinations. OAK says to make that happen, "travelers who live outside the region need to learn that OAK is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and close to the region's top destinations."

"Market research and interviews with airline partners have shown that routes have not performed as well as they should have due to the lack of geographic awareness, making air carriers reluctant to sustain and add new routes in Oakland," said Port of Oakland Interim Director of Aviation Craig Simon in a press statement.

Port of Oakland commissioners are expected to consider the name modification at their meeting on April 11.