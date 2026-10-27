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1-year-old dies in Oakland after falling from moving vehicle, Mayor Lee says

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A 1-year-old child died in Oakland Tuesday after falling from a moving vehicle, Mayor Barbara Lee said.

In a social media post, Lee said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

"Words cannot fully express the grief we feel for the family and loved ones during this painful time. My deepest condolences and prayers are with them, as well as with our first responders. I ask everyone in our city to hold this family in their hearts tonight," she said.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Oakland Police and Oakland Fire for more information.

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