Firefighters gain some ground on Oak Fire in Mariposa County; 16,791 acres burned

MIDPINES, Mariposa County -- Firefighters were making some headway Monday into the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park after the wildfire exploded in size over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said the wildfire was 10% contained and had burned 16,791 acres, or more than 26 square miles, the state's largest wildfire this year. At least 15 homes or other structures have been destroyed in the fire and some 6,000 people have been evacuated.

The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon in the area of state Highway 140 and Carstens Road near the Sierra foothills community of Midpines in Mariposa County. It was burning about 15 miles west of the Washburn Fire in Yosemite, which as of Monday had burned about 4,900 acres and was 87% contained.

Cal Fire said the Oak Fire activity on Monday was not as extreme as it has been in previous days. On the north side, the wildfire passed Sweetwater Ridge approaching the community of Mariposa Pines where firefighters held the line at Bear Clover Lane. Crews also were strengthening the fire line around the community of Lushmeadows in the northeastern edge of the fire.

Cal Fire damage inspection teams began surveying the Oak Fire burn areas Monday. Among the structures burned was the home of newlyweds Steve and Andrea Ward. The couple found out they had lost their home after seeing it burning on the news.

"She's looking over my shoulder and this home that we had just got married at two weeks ago, it explodes and you're looking at it on a mobile phone," said Steve Ward.

Road closures in effect included a stretch of state Route 140, Forest Road, and Anzar Road between Cole Road and Cannon Road.

Some 2,000 firefighters have been working in steep terrain and triple-digit temperatures while battling the Oak Fire, including fire crews from Alameda and Sonoma counties.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County, citing "conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property."

In recent years, California and other parts of the Western United States have been ravaged by huge and fast-moving wildfires, driven by years of drought and a warming climate.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory Sunday, saying smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite will drift into Bay Area skies on Monday.

The northeastern fire perimeter was moving into the Ferguson Fire burn scar, Cal Fire said Monday. The 2018 wildfire burned nearly 100,000 acres in the Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest and Yosemite National Park. Two firefighters were killed and 19 others were injured in that wildfire.