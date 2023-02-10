Caltrans readies for weekend closure of northbound I-680 in Sunol for repaving

SUNOL – Caltrans crews are getting prepared for a full closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in the East Bay this weekend.

The full closure, which will span 55 hours between late Friday evening and early Monday morning, is scheduled between Koopman Road in Sunol and Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton. During the full closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway, Caltrans will work around the clock to remove and replace entire sections of the freeway. The work includes repaving the freeway.

The work is part of a major reconstruction project of this section of northbound Interstate 680 to enhance safety and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Sections of the northbound lanes of the freeway have major cracks and have fallen into disrepair. This section of the freeway was opened in the mid-1960s between the Interstate 580 interchange in Pleasanton and the Mission Boulevard/state Highway 238 exit in Fremont, and portions of the roadbed are of the original pavement.

The northbound closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and will continue through 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 680 will not be affected.

This weekend's full closure is the first of three full closures.

Weather permitting, Caltrans will also close the northbound lanes between 10 p.m. Feb. 17 and 5 a.m. Feb. 21 -- four nights, three days—during the President's Day weekend.

Another northbound full closure will take place between 10 p.m. Feb. 24 and 5 a.m. Feb. 27 -- three nights, two days—as part of the project work. This closure will take place between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

In case of rain or unanticipated developments, Caltrans will reschedule the closures and the public will be notified.

As part of the planning, regional detours will be activated to advise motorists traveling from the South Bay to take Interstate 880 to state Highway 238 to Interstate 580 to reach the Tri-Valley and points east.

For the closures between Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard, the following detours will be in place:

Northbound Interstate 680 traffic: Exit Interstate 680 at Calaveras Road, take Paloma Way, take Pleasanton-Sunol Road and re-enter northbound Interstate 680 at Sunol Boulevard.