Overnight fire breaks out at vacant restaurant in North San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly extinguished a fire early Saturday morning at a commercial building that once housed a restaurant.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the department tweeted that they were on the scene of a fire that broke out on the 2000 block of North First Street. The building had previously been home to a McDonald's.  

san-jose-fire-north-1st-street-040123.jpg
Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a vacant restaurant on the 2000 block of North First Street on April 1, 2023. San Jose Fire Department

About an hour later, firefighters said they were able to put the fire under control and contain it to the structure.

North First Street near Brokaw Road was closed as firefighters responded. The road has since reopened.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.

April 1, 2023

