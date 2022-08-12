'Niner Knuckleheads' set to serenade the Faithful at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Game One of the preseason is set to kick off Friday for the 49ers.

The Faithful will be at Levi's Stadium cheering on the team and in the stands will be two lifelong music-making fans known as the Niner Knuckleheads.

Combining their love of music with their love for the 49ers, the pair created tunes that old-school fans will certainly remember.

When asked where the Niner Knuckleheads name came from they replied, "Well after a few beers late one night."

Jon Robertson and Augie Mesenburg wrote nearly a hundred 49ers jingles over the years with titles such as "We Are the 49ers."

Mesenburg has been a member of the Faithful since he was 7 years old.

"I've probably missed two- to three percent of the games at Candlestick. I just went to all the games. In '71 I got my season tickets," Mesenburg said.

Never did he imagine that his love for the team and music would lead to him singing on the field at Candlestick Park.

Yet the Knuckleheads' proudest moment came when they sang for Steve Young.

"To sing at his pro football Hall of Fame party was something. You can't write it up. You can't dream that. It just happened," Mesenburg said.

The Niner Knuckleheads were part of some of the most memorable moments in 49ers history.

"It was pure fun for us. Pure fun," Robertson said.

Each memory carries its own tune, including every single 49er Super Bowl appearance.

The Niner Knuckleheads will be in the stands as the team faces off against the Packers Friday evening.