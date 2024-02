Niles Canyon Road to be closed for days after partial road collapse A partial road collapse on State Highway 84/Niles Canyon Road near Sunol has resulted in a full closure of the road for several days. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv