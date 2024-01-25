New Ring camera policy will limit how law enforcement can use your footage

Changes coming to how law enforcement can use Ring doorbell footage

ELK GROVE — Police have one less way to use your Ring video to catch crooks after a big change in the company's camera policy and public safety.

The move centers around the balance between public safety and the right to privacy. The cameras capture the often alarming images of break-ins, assaults, and even escaped inmates.

Nancy Mathai has a Ring camera at her front door. It gives her a sense of safety.

"I think it's fantastic," Mathai said. "You know, for me, when I could be a potential victim of crime, I would like to have evidence I could give to police."

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, is changing its policy. While officers can still ask Ring camera owners for their video, the company will no longer allow police to "mass request video" from homeowners.

The company is removing the Neighbors app's request for assistance tool that had allowed police access to that feature.

"Quite frankly, we've used this maybe once or twice since this feature became available, but ultimately, it's a tool and we're not going to rely on this as our only bit of investigative approach for an investigation," Elk Grove Police Sergeant Jason Jimenez said.

Ring's decision comes after the Federal Trade Commission ruled against the company in a privacy case last year. The FTC report read, in part:

"FTC precedent establishes that businesses can't use hard-to-find and harder-to-understand 'disclosures' and pro forma check boxes to fabricate 'consent.' "

Ring partners with 2,500 law enforcement agencies across the country, creating a wide network of surveillance cameras through that partnership.

"I have no objection of them taking my videos," Mathai said.

Ring did not issue a statement explaining why they are changing their policy now. The change goes into effect at the start of next month.