New proposal could see drones arriving before police during Oakland emergencies

Facing a persistent shortage of police officers, Oakland is looking to the skies for help.

The Oakland Police Department is proposing a new drone program that would allow officers at police headquarters to remotely launch drones to emergency calls, providing live video of unfolding situations before patrol officers reach the scene.

Police said the technology could improve response times, help officers make better-informed decisions and reduce the risk of unnecessary uses of force.

"In fact, that program has been proven to reduce uses of force, and it's prevented law enforcement from stopping the wrong people. It's actually prevented innocent people from being detained by police. It's just a game changer for us," said Oakland Police Chief James Beere.

The proposal, known as Drone as First Responder (DFR), would place six drones in docking stations on rooftops at three locations across the city. Police have not yet identified the specific locations.

The department already operates a drone program, but it requires an officer to drive to an emergency with a drone before launching it. The proposed system would allow a trained officer at police headquarters to deploy a drone remotely as soon as a 911 call comes in.

The drones could respond to a range of emergencies, including shootings, robberies, car crashes and fires.

The proposal comes as the department continues to struggle with staffing. New officers graduated from Oakland's 197th Police Academy on Friday morning, bringing the force to 613 officers. But Beere said the department remains a few hundred officers short of what the city needs to handle its calls for service.

Oakland City Councilmember Zac Unger, who represents District 1, said he's still reviewing the proposal. He said he believes generally, when a new technology is used correctly, it could help compensate for the staffing shortage.

"There are lots of innovative technologies that can act as force multipliers for our police department. As you said, we are very short-staffed. And so, we need to look outside the box for new ways to help support our police officers in doing their work," Unger said.

San Francisco has operated a similar drone program for about two years. Police there credit the technology with helping officers locate and arrest suspects while providing a better understanding of potentially dangerous situations before arriving.

But the proposal is also raising questions about privacy, surveillance, and who will oversee the program.

Oakland resident Patrick De Suza said the proposal sounds promising, although he wants more details about how the drones would be used.

"Sounds good in theory. I'd like to see a little bit more about the details on the plan usage. But it could be a good thing," De Suza said.

De Suza, who works in the technology industry, said he is generally supportive of using technology to improve public safety but stressed the importance of oversight.

Those concerns are shared by Oakland Privacy, an independent nonprofit that monitors the city's use of surveillance technology.

Mike Katz-Lacabe, the organization's research director, said the program raises questions about how drones will be monitored, who will have access to the footage and whether police can adequately oversee their own use of the technology.

"It's going to be flying over lots of people's houses and residences. And who's watching, overseeing this program? Is it the police overseeing themselves? Because if it is, the police don't have a great track record when it comes to performing their own oversight function," Katz-Lacabe said.

Beere said the department would be transparent about every drone flight, including when a drone is deployed and the reason for its use.

"We are not going to misuse it. But obviously, there has to be guard rails in place. There has to be protections. I am a resident here. I don't want drones going over my house unless it is to help me," Beere said. "These drones save lives and they help police respond properly to our community's requests."

De Suza said he remains open to the proposal, emphasizing the potential benefits of technology when used responsibly.

"I'm in tech, so I get it. We always want to see the ways in which we can utilize technology to make life better for people," he said.

Oakland's Privacy Advisory Commission voted to approve the program on Thursday night. The proposal still requires final approval from the city council.