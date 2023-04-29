New details in Newark officer involved shooting of 19 year old

NEWARK - New details have emerged in the death of a 19-year-old suspect who was shot by police when Newark and Fremont officers pulled over a carjacked vehicle April 13.

The dead teen was identified as Elmer Lopez-Castaneda of Newark, police said Friday.

The vehicle, whose make and model weren't disclosed, was carjacked about 8 a.m., Feb. 14, in the 5700 block of Thornton Avenue in Newark, police said. The victim was dropping off a child at school when they were confronted by a person with a knife, police said. A teenage victim who was in the car was forced out at knifepoint and the vehicle drove off.

On April 13, the carjacked vehicle was seen again in Newark. Officers from Newark and Fremont pulled it over about 4:46 p.m. in the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard. Two people were inside.

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, officers observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect's waistband," police said. "The suspect ignored officers' commands, withdrew the perceived firearm" and was shot to death. The second suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the weapon turned out to be an Airsoft replica of a Beretta M9 pistol.

The killing involved one Newark officer and three from Fremont. All four were assigned to the Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force, police said.

The investigation was described as ongoing.