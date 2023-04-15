Carjacking suspect killed by Newark police officer was in allegedly in possession of Airsoft gun

NEWARK -- Police in Newark released additional information Saturday morning about an officer-involved shooting that killed a person suspected of carjacking on Thursday.

Police in Newark, Calif. display an airsoft pistol that police say a carjacking suspect was in possession of when the suspect was shot and killed by a Newark police officer on April 13, 2023. Newark Police Department

The person was allegedly in possession of a full metal airsoft pistol resembling a Beretta M9 at the time they were shot by a Newark police officer, according to Newark police.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the California Department of Justice would investigate the shooting in accordance with Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the attorney general to investigate officer-involved shootings of anyone who is not in possession of a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred at 4:46 p.m. Thursday on the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard, in Newark, when a multi-jurisdictional team attempted to stop an alleged carjacking suspect in a high-risk stop.

The shooting is also being investigated by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Newark Police Department's Professional Training and Standards Unit.