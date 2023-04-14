Newark carjacking leads to fatal police shooting Thursday

NEWARK -- A carjacking incident led to an officer-involved shooting in Newark Thursday afternoon, leaving one suspect dead and another being sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Newark police spokesperson said Thursday evening that no officers or bystanders were injured.

At about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Newark police were alerted by community safety cameras that a carjacking suspect vehicle entered the city on Mowry Avenue. Officers located the vehicle in the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard. Additional officers, including members of the Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force and the Fremont Police Department, arrived on scene and a high-risk stop was conducted.

During the stop, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

One of the two suspects involved in the stop was shot by officers. Though first aid was administered and emergency medical personnel were summoned, the suspect died. The second suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Newark police detectives, with the assistance of the Fremont Police Department, are actively investigating the case. Independent investigations are also being conducted by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Newark Police Department's Professional Standards and Training Unit.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Newark police investigations Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920. Information may also be left on the department's anonymous tip line at (510) 578-4965.