New app helps pet parents book backyard space for their dogs

New app helps pet owners rent backyards for their pets to play at

Dogs might be considered man's best friend, but not every pooch finds it easy to make new buddies.

Whenever Amy Branner takes her 3-year-old Border Terrier, Oscar, to the dog park it's usually a "ruff" day for everyone.

"If you let him get within 50 feet of another dog, he becomes very unpredictable," she said.

On a sunny July morning, she was headed to a place where he can run free without a worry in the world. Not a dog park, but a stranger's backyard.

"He gets very excited," she said. "He goes straight for the gate. He knows exactly where he is."

The place was booked through an app called Sniffspot, a service that connects pet parents with homeowners willing to rent out their private property.

For about $20 an hour, Oscar can have his own backyard, complete with an obstacle course and a pool.

David Adams, Sniffspot's founder and CEO, said dogs like Oscar, who can't go to a public park, usually live a very sedentary lifestyle.

"It's really not good for them physically. There are issues with obesity, and mentally there are issues with anxiety, reactivity. All these things are coming about because they don't have that space to just be dogs," he said.

The app is available nationwide, with Sniffspot reporting 20,000 listings and 100,000 guests. Prices vary depending on the yard's size, location and amenities.

Shannon Radke, a host on the app, said on an average week she may have four to five bookings. The extra money isn't her main motivation, however.

"Just to see how happy it makes all the dogs, it's worth it for me," she said.

For Branner, the best part is obvious: watching her friend enjoy himself.

"This is happiness," she said. This is his happy, relaxed, 'I love this' look."