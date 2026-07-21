Napa Planning Commission considering restrictions on new drive-thrus in the city

It's a routine that's as American as fast food itself: Pull up, place an order and drive away. But that everyday convenience is now at the center of a debate in Napa.

The Napa Planning Commission recently directed city staff to move forward with restrictions on new and expanded drive-thru facilities. Existing drive-thrus, like the Napa In-N-Out and McDonald's, would remain.

The city says the goal is to reduce car dependency and greenhouse gas emissions by moving away from drive-thru designs that can lead to long stretches of idling.

But some Napa residents say they feel the ban could create more problems than it solves.

"It's kind of a little asinine, it's just going to cause more traffic inside of restaurants," shared Anthony Pecello.

While others say they support the idea all the way.

"I'm for it because everyone can go inside and spend time together and save the environment," explained Rachel Bell.

The city says the proposal could go beyond fast food, impacting future drive-thrus at restaurants, retail stores, banks, pharmacies and car washes. And while it may seem like a small change, Chris Cappa, a UC Davis environmental professor, says cutting down on idling can have a bigger impact than people realize.

"The emissions during idling are about half or a quarter during the same amount while driving. So, it really is more than you might think," Capps said.

A city official told CBS News Bay Area that accessibility issues are also part of the discussion, and under the current draft, businesses would still be able to offer curbside pickup and designated pickup space.

The bottom line is that the drive-thrus already in Napa are not going away. The question now, is whether the city will allow more of them in the future.

The discussion over potential drive-thru restrictions is still in the early stages and ultimately it's the Napa City Council and not the Planning Commission that will have the final say.