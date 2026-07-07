3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in Napa County, followed by 2.6 shaker

A pair of earthquakes shook a portion of Napa County on Tuesday afternoon.

Initial data from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the initial quake measured a 3.6 magnitude and struck in the unincorporated community of Angwin in northern Napa County at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Location of a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in northern Napa County on July 7, 2026. U.S. Geological Survey

It was followed by a 2.6-magnitude quake in the same part of the town in the area of White Cottage Road N. and College Avenue.

Automated data from the USGS indicated the initial earthquake was felt in parts of Santa Rosa, Fairfield, and San Francisco.

There were no initial reports of any damage or injuries.