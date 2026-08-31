Napa construction worker arrested in home burglaries linked to more thefts, deputies say

A man arrested in connection with a series of home burglaries in the North Bay and the East Bay has been connected to additional thefts, deputies said.

According to the Napa County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old David Alejandro Gomez Sanchez of Napa was arrested on Aug. 21, following an investigation into recent burglaries in the Hagen Road area and an attempted burglary at a home on Hillcrest Drive earlier this month.

Victims told authorities that their jewelry had been stolen from their homes, but there was no sign of forced entry.

Detectives identified a suspect and learned the suspect was selling stolen jewelry at dealers in Napa and Contra Costa counties. The suspect also matched the description of a residential burglary suspect in Pleasant Hill, and detectives from both Pleasant Hill police and the Napa County sheriff worked together on the case.

During a search of Gomez Sanchez's home, authorities said they had located what was described as "highly valued" stolen jewelry linked to the Napa burglaries. The sheriff's office said they arrested Gomez as he was traveling to a worksite and located additional stolen jewelry in his vehicle.

Deputies said Gomez Sanchez admitted being involved in the burglaries and was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.

David Alejandro Gomez Sanchez, who was arrested in connection with a series of home burglaries in Napa County and Pleasant Hill on Aug. 21, 2026. Napa County Sheriff's Office

In an update Friday, the sheriff's office said they received additional tips from victims.

"These responses have helped detectives with their ongoing investigation, and they have helped uncover more burglary cases involving Gomez Sanchez," the sheriff's office posted on social media.

Detectives said the burglarized homes had an unlocked door or window and that the stolen items were mostly expensive handbags, jewelry and jewelry boxes. Gomez Sanchez is also suspected of similar thefts dating back to 2024.

Some of the stolen jewelry was recovered from pawn shops in the North Bay, the sheriff's office said.

According to jail records, Gomez Sanchez remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Marcus Solis or Detective Christian Winegar over email.