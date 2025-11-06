Bay Area lawmakers praise Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi after she announces her retirement

Bay Area Democratic lawmakers hailed Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Thursday following her announcement that she would not seek re-election at the end of her term and retire from Congress.

Pelosi, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives, has represented San Francisco in Congress since 1987. She and her family have called the city home since the early 60s. After Pelosi's announcement, Bay Area Democratic lawmakers quickly praised her, highlighting her storied career in politics and longtime leadership of the party in the House.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a statement saying that while Pelosi worked at the highest levels of leadership, she never forgot the San Franciscans she served.

"Her leadership has delivered historic progress for our city—strengthening our infrastructure, supporting our public spaces by transforming the Presidio into a national park, championing healthcare for kids and families in San Francisco and across our nation, and standing up for our city's LGBTQ+ community," said Lurie's statement. "Her service has strengthened San Francisco, inspired generations of Americans, and motivated all of us to continue working for the city we love."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said it was a privilege working with Pelosi while Lee served in the House from 1998 until January 2025

"As the first woman Speaker of the House, Nancy shattered barriers and opened doors for women across the country. She never let us forget the work we were doing was for the children and our future," Lee's statement said. "As she prepares for her final year in Congress, she leaves a standard of principled leadership that will endure."

State Sen. Scott Wiener, who announced last month that he would be running for Pelosi's seat next year, said in a statement she "moved mountains for San Francisco and our nation," and remarked on the fearlessness she had while fighting for marginalized groups.

"At the height of the AIDS crisis, when so many others wanted to push LGBTQ people under the rug, Nancy Pelosi fought proudly for us to be treated with dignity," said Wiener. "In her first remarks on the House floor in 1987, she announced that she had come to Congress to fight AIDS. That same year, a closeted gay teen with a name like a hotdog finally admitted to himself he was gay. It was a terrifying time to come of age as a gay man, and Nancy Pelosi stepped up and used her voice and platform to fight for people like me. I will be eternally grateful to her."

A statement from Santa Clara County Rep. Zoe Lofgren said she was honored to serve alongside Pelosi for three decades and witness her legislative achievements, noting her ability to keep the Democratic Caucus from splintering on important votes.

"There's one quote from her that she would always tell us in our Democratic Caucus meetings: 'Our diversity is our strength, but our unity is our power,'" Lofgren said. "She kept this caucus united with some incredibly thin margins during some very uncertain times, and she did so with grace and humility. When Nancy Pelosi set out to get something done, it got done."

"I want to congratulate her on her retirement and her 40 years of service to the people of San Francisco and the state we both love," Lofgren added. "I'll miss being her colleague, but I will always cherish being her friend."

North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman listed some of Pelosi's roles as "Trailblazer, mentor, Speaker, role model, legend," and said serving with her in the House was "the privilege and honor of a lifetime."

"From bringing transformative infrastructure investments to San Francisco and the Bay Area, fighting for our climate for future generations, protecting the Bay's treasured ecosystems and public spaces, defending democracy, and securing affordable health care for millions of Americans, the time I've spent learning from and working with Nancy Pelosi to deliver for our community has been awe inspiring," Huffman's statement said.

"The People's House will never see another leader like her, and I send her all my gratitude as she embarks on this new chapter," Huffman added.

California Assemblymember Matt Haney called Pelosi "the heartbeat of San Francisco's values in Washington."

"She's never stopped fighting for our city, from securing life-saving funding during the HIV/AIDS crisis to expanding healthcare access and defending women's rights with unmatched courage and grace," said Haney's statement. "As the first woman ever elected to House leadership, Nancy Pelosi shattered barriers and redefined what leadership looks like in this country. Her strength, conviction, and deep love for this city have inspired countless others — myself included — to step up and serve."

San Francisco Peninsula Rep. Kevin Mullin said in a statement the diminutive Pelosi "has stood taller than anyone I know" in the House, and characterized her as having "a heart of gold and a spine of steel."

"Representing San Francisco in Congress alongside her has been the greatest honor of my life, and I am immeasurably grateful for the mentorship and inspiration she has given me," Mullin said. "I am going to miss her dearly in Washington D.C., but I know her positive and lasting impact will continue across America."