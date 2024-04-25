"Multiple fatalities" reported in Pleasanton crash on Foothill Road

A single-vehicle crash in Pleasanton Wednesday evening has resulted in "multiple fatalities," police said Thursday.

Pleasanton police said the crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Foothill Road between Stoneridge Drive and West Las Positas Road on the western edge of the city. An alert from the Police Department Wednesday evening said Foothill Road was closed in both directions at Moller Ranch Road and the time of reopening was unknown.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and further details would be released as they became available.

"For now, our priority is protecting the victims' identities as we notify family and complete our investigation," said police in a press statement.

Foothill Road in Pleasanton has seen a number of fatal crashes in recent years, including a Christmas night crash in 2017 that killed twin teenage brothers and their friend. In 2013, a teenager speeding on the road crashed into two bicyclists, killing a 58-year-old woman and injuring her husband. Other fatal crashes occurred in 2005 and 2007.

Foothill Road runs north to south from Interstate 580 to Sunol and is mostly a two-lane road lined by trees and often without a center median. Posted speed limits are 45 or 40 mph, and 25 mph when children are present.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.