Coroner identifies 3 of 4 Pleasanton family members killed in horrific crash last week

The Alameda County coroner on Monday identified three out of the four members of the Pleasanton family who died in a fiery solo vehicle crash into a tree last Wednesday night.

The coroner's bureau on Monday confirmed to CBS New Bay Area that the father killed in the crash was 41-year-old Tarun Cherukara George, and the two male children were Rowan George, 13, and Aaron George, 9.

The coroner's bureau is still working to positively confirm the identity of the fourth victim, but Pleasanton police had previously confirmed that the fourth victim was the mother in the family.

Police said the crash happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening on Foothill Road between Stoneridge Drive and W. Las Positas Boulevard on the western edge of the city.

The car, an electric vehicle made by Vietnamese company VinFast, lost control and crashed into a large oak tree and reportedly burst into flames upon impact. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, but on Friday indicated that speed may have been a factor.

Police said "despite efforts to render aid to one of the children, all four individuals died at the scene."

The Pleasanton Unified School District officials last week said both children were students -- one in middle school and the other in elementary.

The Pleasanton community has been shaken by the tragic crash. On Sunday, a vigil was held to remember the lives of the family at the crash site.