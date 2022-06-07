Santa Clara supes approve converting Mountain View hotel to affordable housing

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A hotel in Mountain View will be renovated to become supportive housing for the homeless and those at-risk, following a decision by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday, the board issued approvals for the conversion of the Crestview Hotel located on East El Camino Real. The 67-room hotel is slated to become housing with support services, including for previously homeless families and unhoused youth who are aging out of the foster system.

"Providing this kind of permanent housing is one of several measures the County is undertaking to help residents who are struggling, along with efforts to prevent folks from falling into homelessness in the first place, and to help them quickly get back into housing when they fall on hard times," Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a statement.

Crestview Hotel in Mountain View, slated to become affordable housing. City of Mountain View

Much of the funding, $16.6 million, was awarded by the state as part of the Project Homekey program. Another $7 million comes from county administration, while another $5.3 million is from the City of Mountain View.

"The conversion of the Crestview Hotel into permanent housing for families and youth is a great opportunity to help achieve the City of Mountain View's ambitious housing goals," said Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez. "Once complete, the Crestview project will provide many vulnerable families a safe, secure and affordable place to call home."

According to state officials, Santa Clara County has received more than $64 million in Project Homekey awards, with more than 200 housing units being created in the county so far.