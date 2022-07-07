9-year-old boy drowns in Mountain View apartment complex pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A 9-year-old boy has died in a drowning at an apartment complex in Mountain View on Wednesday, police said.

Around 4 p.m., officers were called to a complex on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way after the boy was found unresponsive in a pool.

Police said dispatchers provided CPR instructions to the caller. Once firefighters and police arrived, they took over life-saving efforts.

The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

"I am devastated about this case," Chief Chris Hsiung said in a police statement. "We are all thinking about the family tonight."

Additional details about the drowning were not immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning can happen in seconds and is often silent. The agency urges children to undergo swimming lessons and for adults to supervise children closely while they are in or around water.

More tips to prevent drowning can be found on the CDC's website.