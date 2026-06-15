Mountain lion roaming Redwood City neighborhood captured in home's backyard

A mountain lion roaming in a Redwood City neighborhood on Monday morning was shot with a tranquilizing dart by state game wardens.

The Redwood City Police Department sent an alert just before 11 a.m., saying officers were helping California Fish and Wildlife officers in the area of Madison Avenue and Hudson Street in the city's Roosevelt neighborhood, near Red Morton Park.

Residents were encouraged to keep their pets indoors and avoid the area if possible.

At about 11:40 a.m., video showed CDFW officers surrounding the mountain lion from the backyard of a home on Madison Avenue after it was tranquilized.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.