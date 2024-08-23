Mountain lion captured on video walking in downtown Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Vacaville city officials issued a public safety alert Friday after a mountain lion was captured on video walking in the downtown area last weekend.

A resident's home surveillance camera recorded the animal roaming through the area between West and Cernon Streets near Main Street just before 2 a.m. on August 17, the Vacaville Police Department said.

The mountain lion can be seen walking along a fence in what police say is a parking lot before it walked out of the camera's field of view.

Vacaville police said that despite the incident occurring last weekend, the resident who owns the camera did not see the footage until recently.

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion

Although mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, according to wildlife officials, they have occurred in California as recently as this year. In March, a mountain lion attacked two brothers, killing one of them.

Some safety measures officials urge civilians to take when encountering a mountain lion are:

to avoid approaching one if spotted.

to secure food sources that could attract wildlife.

to keep pets on their leash.

If any Vacaville residents see a mountain lion, the police department advises them to call it in immediately or report it to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.