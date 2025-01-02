Mother in Berkeley says suspects in van tried to grab her child

Police are investigating after a woman reported that two people in a van tried to kidnap her child on Thursday morning in southwest Berkeley.

The mother was walking with her 10-year-old son in the area of Ninth and Addison streets about 7 a.m., when a man and woman approached in a large white van, police said.

"The parent reported that the woman tried to grab the child, but the child and parent were able to run away," police said in a news release.

The attempted kidnapping was reported about 7:25 a.m. and officers immediately responded to search for the van, but it wasn't found.

Police are investigating and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5742.