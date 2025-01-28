New safety standards, oversight proposed for lithium battery facilities after Moss Landing fire

In the wake of the recent fire at Vistra Corporation's Moss Landing Power Plant and Energy Storage Facility, the California Public Utilities Commission has proposed new standards for battery energy storage facilities.

One supervisor described the fire as a "Three Mile Island" event for the emerging lithium-ion battery industry. A week ago, Monterey County supervisors declared a state of emergency in response to the Moss Landing fire.

As part of long-term monitoring at the slough, the scientists analyzed soil samples shortly after the incident. Environmental concerns have been raised about the fire and its proximity to the sensitive wetlands area.

Scientists said elevated concentrations of heavy metals have been detected at the Elkhorn Slough Reserve following the Vistra fire.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CPUC said also said it has deployed its Safety and Enforcement Division to the Moss Landing site last Wednesday to investigate the January 16 fire, which lasted several days, prompting evacuations and air quality concerns.

At issue is the adequacy and enforcement of a 2024 state law that requires facility owners and operators to create emergency response action plans in concert with local agencies.

If the commission votes to approve the proposal at its March 13 meeting, it will set new standards for the maintenance and operation of battery facilities and increase oversight over emergency response action plans, according to the CPUC.

Battery energy storage systems are composed of hundreds of lithium-ion batteries stacked on racks in cargo containers and placed in neat arrays in a fenced-in area. Wind and solar systems generate electricity all day long. But when the sun sets and the wind settles, these battery storage units keep the power flowing while people cook dinner and run dishwashers.

The facilities are a vital component of Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for California to derive 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.

Over the past several years, the deployment of battery storage systems has grown significantly.

According to the CPUC, California's current battery storage capacity is over 20% of its peak demand. The power capacity of battery storage systems has increased from 500 megawatts in 2019 to over 13,300 megawatts statewide in 2024.

The state's projected need for battery storage capacity is estimated at 52,000 megawatts by 2045. In 2024 alone, the state brought more than 7,000 megawatts online -- the largest amount in a single year in California's history.

In 2024, the Solano County Board of Supervisors placed a moratorium on a permit request by Corby Energy, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, for a new BESS near the PG&E Vacaville-Dixon substation. It was done in response to public outcry after a 2023 fire at the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility in San Diego County. According to Solano County spokesperson Matthew Davis, that moratorium is still in effect.