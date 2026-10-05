Morgan Hill man accused of killing wife, police say; 3 kids in protective custody

A South Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for killing his wife, while three children have been taken into protective custody, authorities said.

According to Morgan Hill police, the suspect arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital around 9:20 a.m. and reported that he killed his wife. First responders found the victim inside a parked car at the hospital.

Paramedics provided emergency care to the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene. Police did not provide the woman's name.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Roy Anthony Lopez of Morgan Hill, was taken into custody by San Jose police officers without incident. After being taken into custody by Morgan Hill police officers for questioning, Lopez was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident took place at a home on Vintage Lane in Morgan Hill. During a protective sweep of the home, officers found three children, ages 14, 6 and 3.

Police said the children were placed into the custody of the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children's Services.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Sean Beyard at 408-607-3032 or to email sean.bayard@morganhill.ca.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).