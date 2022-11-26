More than 250,000 mid-term ballots still uncounted statewide

SACRAMENTO -- More than 250,000 ballots statewide in the mid-term election remain uncounted, according to figures released this week by the Secretary of State.

Among those are an estimated 89,000 unprocessed ballots in Sacramento County. The latest figured were released Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Placer County reported 38,910 ballots still needing to be counted.

Most of those are vote-by-mail ballots, according to county officials.

Elsewhere, San Joaquin has 3,770 estimated total ballots remaining, as of Tuesday, and Yuba County has 1,666.

Statewide, 188,471 vote-by-mail ballots still need to be counted.