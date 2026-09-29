Monterey County man suspected of threatening partygoers with gun arrested after pursuit

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly brandished a firearm at a party and ran from deputies after he was found at a separate gathering over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, King City police officers were called to a party following reports of a disturbance. Police said the suspect brandished a gun and threatened another person before leaving.

Officers learned that the suspect was possibly traveling to another gathering on the 500 block of Bitterwater Road, prompting assistance from the sheriff's office.

A deputy who responded to the gathering found the suspect, who then led the deputy on a foot pursuit through the crowd, according to the sheriff's office. During the pursuit, the suspect threw the firearm on the ground and a deputy used a stun gun.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Luis Rodriguez of Soledad, was later found hiding underneath a vehicle. Rodriguez was taken into custody without further incident.

Luis Rodriguez, who was arrested following a pursuit at a gathering in King City on Sep. 26, 2026. Rodriguez is also accused of brandishing a firearm at a separate gathering earlier in the evening. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Following the pursuit, deputies recovered a firearm, which they said had a fully loaded 15-round magazine and an additional round in the chamber.

Another fully loaded magazine was found in Rodriguez's vehicle and a controlled substance was found on Rodriguez, according to deputies.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation involving an armed individual running through a crowded gathering with a loaded firearm," Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement. "Our deputy showed tremendous courage and persistence in bringing this situation under control. His actions removed a loaded firearm from a crowded environment and may have prevented a tragedy."

Rodriguez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm, a probation violation, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, firearms offenses, destruction or concealment of evidence and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Deputies said that a woman associated with Rodriguez allegedly interfered with the deputy chasing him by stepping in his path during the pursuit, causing him to lose sight of the suspect. The sheriff's office said they will request a charge of obstructing a peace officer against the woman, who has not been identified.

Bail for Rodriguez has been set at $120,000, deputies said.