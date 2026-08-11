Monterey County deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake San Antonio

Authorities in Monterey County said they have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake San Antonio over the weekend.

Park rangers at the lake, located about 75 miles south of Salinas, were alerted to a missing person at the lake's south shore near Beach Road around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a statement from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, a family member told rangers that an adult relative, who was last seen near the shoreline, had not been seen for about 20 minutes. The family also said the missing person was an inexperienced swimmer.

Park rangers began searching the shoreline and requested assistance from the sheriff's office, including from the sheriff's office dive team. Divers searched the area but were unable to locate the swimmer before the search was suspended for the day.

Divers conducting a search for a swimmer who went missing at Lake San Antonio in Monterey County on Aug. 9, 2026. The swimmer was found deceased the following day. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, the search resumed, with teams utilizing multiple techniques, including sonar. The missing swimmer was found deceased in the water after several hours of searching.

Deputies said the coroner took custody of the body. The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office by calling 831-755-3700.