3 dead in Monterey County head-on crash; 2 victims from Los Angeles County

A head-on crash in Monterey County killed three young adults over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 9:04 p.m. on Sunday just south of Salinas on Abbott Street, adjacent to U.S. Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol said in a press release that a Honda CR-V with three people from Los Angeles County was headed north on Abbott Street north of the Highway 101 offramp when for unknown reasons it drifted into the southbound lane directly into the path of a Nissan Altima.

Despite the efforts of first responders, two passengers in the Honda and a Nissan passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified them as 19-year-old Abigail Tinoco and 18-year-old Sebastian Burgos of Downey, and 18-year-old Noah Trevino of Soledad.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old woman from South Gate, the 20-year-old man from Soledad driving the Nissan, and the remaining Nissan passenger, another 20-year-old man from Soledad, were taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash, the CHP said. It was not known if speed contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the CHP at (831) 770-8000.