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Crime

Central Coast woman convicted of real estate fraud, scamming friends sentenced

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A woman on California's Central Coast was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of real estate fraud and scamming several victims out of more than $1 million, including her friends and acquaintances, prosecutors said.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni's office announced that 36-year-old Esmeralda Hernandez Pulido of Salinas received a sentence of three years and four months in jail. Hernandez Pulido was convicted of four counts of felony theft.

Prosecutors said Hernandez Pulido defrauded at least five victims by claiming she needed cash for the down payment of a home, promising each of them that they would be in the first position on the deed. Hernandez Pulido collected an amount described by prosecutors as "well in excess of the value of the house" and provided none of the return that was promised.

"By lying to each victim about the scale of her borrowing, and by misleading them about how secure their loan was, Hernandez Pulido was able to take substantial amounts of money without any intention of returning it," said a statement from the DA's office.

Hernandez Pulido had also stolen money from her tenants, friends and acquaintances as part of an informal savings club known as a "tanda." Instead of making payouts, prosecutors said she pocketed the money and lied to the victims.

The DA's office said the victims' losses are estimated to be "in excess of $1 million." 

A hearing to determine restitution has not been set.

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