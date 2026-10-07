Older adults killed in overnight house fire in Monte Sereno, firefighters say

Two adults died following a two-alarm house fire in the South Bay community of Monte Sereno early Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-story home on Rose Court, near Rose Drive, around 2 a.m. When the fire department arrived, they found flames coming through the roof.

Firefighters called a second alarm, which brought the total number of responding firefighters to 40.

The fire department said access to the home proved to be challenging. Once inside, two people described as older adults were rescued from the home.

Both adults were taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries and died. Authorities have not released their names.

"This is a tragic outcome and we extend our deepest sympathy to the victims' family," the fire department said in a statement.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.