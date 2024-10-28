Missing San Leandro girl prompts CHP Ebony Alert

The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert early Monday morning for a missing 12-year-old last seen in San Leandro.

E'Mari Hay was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of 163rd Avenue and Helo Drive in San Leandro, the CHP said on social media. She was wearing a black shirt, red and white pajama pants, and pink Crocs.

EBONY ALERT - Alameda County

Last seen: 163rd Ave and Helo Dr, San Leandro@ACSOSheriffs



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/wUe67FTBjO — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 28, 2024



Hay is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe she is on foot.

Anyone who has seen Hay should immediately call 911.