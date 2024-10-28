Watch CBS News
Missing San Leandro girl prompts CHP Ebony Alert

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert early Monday morning for a missing 12-year-old last seen in San Leandro.

E'Mari Hay was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of 163rd Avenue and Helo Drive in San Leandro, the CHP said on social media. She was wearing a black shirt, red and white pajama pants, and pink Crocs.


Hay is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe she is on foot.

Anyone who has seen Hay should immediately call 911. 

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

