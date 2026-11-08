Missing Fairfield woman's loved ones hold benefit concert in Vallejo

It's been more than three months since the disappearance of Fairfield resident Chantel Brooks. Sunday, Brooks' loved ones held a benefit concert in Vallejo to help bring her home.

Brooks, 36, was seen shortly after midnight on July 17th, leaving her work at Hotel Le Nain in San Francisco. Police said she was later seen that morning at a CVS in Fairfield, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"We're just desperate for any answers, anything, any news," Kevin Robinson, Brooks' brother, said. "Physically we're here, mentally, we're not. Tough is not even a word, in our vocabulary right now. We're resilient right now."

The family also started an online fundraiser that has raised about $4,600 so far, Robinson said.

"The money's going to go towards hiring more private investigators and more billboards. It's a tremendous cost," Robinson said.

The family said police have been communicating with them once a week, but no definitive leads have been developed just yet. Police had previously said foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

"We was just picking up some flyers for Chantel, so yeah, they've been very proactive in communication with the family," Robinson said.

While it's nearing four months since her disappearance, loved ones are hoping for good news.

"She was telling me happy birthday, and the conversation after that was how proud she was of me, the last conversation," Robinson said.

The family said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil on Nov. 17 by Hotel Le Nain to continue sharing her story.

Anyone who has seen Brooks or her vehicle, a black 2021 Infiniti QX50, is urged to contact authorities.

CBS News Bay Area also reached out to police for an update on the investigation.