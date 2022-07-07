Watch CBS News
Rocket explodes moments after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A Minotaur II+ rocket exploded moments after takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the Central Coast, officials said Thursday.

Base officials said there were no injuries after the rocket exploded at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, raining debris down onto the launch pad, according to a base statement.

"We always have emergency response teams on standby prior to every launch," said Col. Kris Barcomb, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander.

The scheduled test launch was a first supporting the development of the Air Force's new Mk21A re-entry vehicle that will be used on the future LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, according to officials.

An investigative review board is being put together to determine the cause of the explosion, KEYT-TV reported.

