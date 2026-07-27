Mines Fire spreads in Santa Clara County east of Mount Hamilton; structures threatened

A fire burning in eastern Santa Clara County was spreading on Monday after jumping a containment line.

The Mines Fire began at about 2 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Mines Road and San Antonio Valley road east of Mount Hamilton. The fire had burned at least 132 acres as by 5:23 p.m. Sunday and was 40% contained. Forward progress was reported stopped on Sunday evening.

On Monday afternoon, however, Cal Fire reported what it called a slop-over - when a wildfire crosses over an established control line - with a dangerous rate of spread to the east and structures threatened. The Cal Fire incident command said the slop-over had consumed an additional 40 acres.

#MinesFire [update] Mines Rd X San Antonio Valley Rd, San Antone Valley (Santa Clara County) is now 172 acres. Additional air and ground resources are at scene and responding.



For the most up to date information go to: https://t.co/VtN7WBRNMO https://t.co/M7C5ayyQ8A pic.twitter.com/PCXzOJKadV — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 27, 2026

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday afternooon.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.