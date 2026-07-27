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Mines Fire spreads in Santa Clara County east of Mount Hamilton; structures threatened

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A fire burning in eastern Santa Clara County was spreading on Monday after jumping a containment line.

The Mines Fire began at about 2 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Mines Road and San Antonio Valley road east of Mount Hamilton. The fire had burned at least 132 acres as by 5:23 p.m. Sunday and was 40% contained. Forward progress was reported stopped on Sunday evening.

On Monday afternoon, however, Cal Fire reported what it called a slop-over - when a wildfire crosses over an established control line - with a dangerous rate of spread to the east and structures threatened. The Cal Fire incident command said the slop-over had consumed an additional 40 acres.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday afternooon.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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