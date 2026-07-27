Mines Fire spreads in Santa Clara County east of Mount Hamilton; structures threatened
A fire burning in eastern Santa Clara County was spreading on Monday after jumping a containment line.
The Mines Fire began at about 2 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Mines Road and San Antonio Valley road east of Mount Hamilton. The fire had burned at least 132 acres as by 5:23 p.m. Sunday and was 40% contained. Forward progress was reported stopped on Sunday evening.
On Monday afternoon, however, Cal Fire reported what it called a slop-over - when a wildfire crosses over an established control line - with a dangerous rate of spread to the east and structures threatened. The Cal Fire incident command said the slop-over had consumed an additional 40 acres.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday afternooon.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.