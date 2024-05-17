Man held at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas while awaiting trial dies in custody

A 41-year-old man died at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on Thursday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Jail deputies found the man, whose name hasn't been released, in his assigned barrack at 10:08 a.m. and he was pronounced dead by emergency responders at 10:50 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

According to the preliminary investigation into the death, there are no signs of foul play but the county Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused the man to die.

He had been booked into county jail on Dec. 5 and was awaiting trial for felony sexual assault charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.