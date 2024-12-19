Milpitas family found dead in apartment identified; police investigating as murder-suicide

Police in Milpitas provided an update into the deaths of a family found inside their apartment Tuesday, saying the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

In an update Thursday, Lt. Tyler Jamison identified the family as 36-year-old Vinh Nguyen, his wife, 36-year-old Becky Pham, their nine-year-old son and four-year-old daughter. Police did not release the children's names due to a request from the family.

Police were called to their home in the Turing apartments at 1355 McCandless Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check, after relatives said they had not heard from the family for several days. All four family members were found deceased.

While the cause of death remains under investigation by the Santa Clara County coroner, all four people had a single gunshot wound.

Police identified Nguyen as the suspect responsible for the incident. A handgun, which was legally registered to Nguyen, was found at the scene.

"This tragedy is a difficult reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence and gun violence," Jamison said Thursday. "The loss of their lives was preventable and for anyone experiencing distress, whether that's domestic violence, gun violence or mental health concerns, help is available."

Jamison said the incident likely took place over the weekend. There were no previous calls to the address.

Jerry Saldana lived above the crime scene and told CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday that the news was shocking.

"It's scary. You know, we have a family," Saldana said. "We got children ourselves, and to think that, you know, we're just right above, you know, the unit that it happened in, and not knowing any information."

Police said the City of Milpitas has a Suicide Prevention Task Force that partners closely with Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services. The county's Suicide Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-855-278-4204, or by texting Renew to 741741. Services are free and confidential. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available by calling 1-800-273-8255 or by calling 988.

Resources for families experiencing domestic violence, including 24-hour crisis hotlines, crisis counseling and safety planning and other services can be found on the County of Santa Clara website.