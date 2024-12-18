2 adults, 2 children found dead inside Milpitas home

Four people were found dead inside an apartment in Milpitas Tuesday in an incident that police said was "isolated."

Police said in a press statement that officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to the Turing Apartments at 1355 McCandless Drive for a welfare check. Officers entered the apartment and found a woman, a man, and two children "with obvious signs of death."

Police did not share any additional information about the deaths, except to say based on all available information, it appeared to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

The investigation was ongoing and police said the department would share pertinent information as the investigation progresses and it is appropriate to do so.