Crash on freeway in Millbrae leaves driver dead after reportedly overturning multiple times, CHP says

A driver died Thursday evening after reportedly overturning multiple times and being ejected from the vehicle in Millbrae, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Millbrae Avenue.

Officers said they received a report that a vehicle had overturned multiple times and that an occupant was possibly ejected.

At the scene, officers found a man, who was determined to be the driver of a white Toyota Camry, lying in the road with major injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, officers said.

It was determined that a second vehicle was involved in the crash and no one was injured in the second vehicle.

The CHP said the driver of the Camry was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three lanes of southbound Highway 101 were closed for an extended period.