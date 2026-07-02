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Crash on freeway in Millbrae leaves driver dead after reportedly overturning multiple times, CHP says

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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A driver died Thursday evening after reportedly overturning multiple times and being ejected from the vehicle in Millbrae, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Millbrae Avenue. 

Officers said they received a report that a vehicle had overturned multiple times and that an occupant was possibly ejected.

At the scene, officers found a man, who was determined to be the driver of a white Toyota Camry, lying in the road with major injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, officers said. 

It was determined that a second vehicle was involved in the crash and no one was injured in the second vehicle. 

The CHP said the driver of the Camry was not wearing a seatbelt.

 Three lanes of southbound Highway 101 were closed for an extended period. 

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