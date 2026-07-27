Vegetation fire burns in Mill Valley neighborhood

A fire burned vegetation near homes in a Mill Valley neighborhood, prompting a shelter-in-place before firefighters stopped its progress, authorities said Monday.

The Mill Valley Police Department, the Southern Marin Fire District and other mutual aid agencies respoded at about 4:42 p.m. to the fire on Hillside Avenue, north of E. Blithdale Avenue and just south of Mayor's Lookout.

The Fire District said firefighters made rapid progress in containing the fire which burned through previously-treated vegetation at a slow rate. The fire was contained to about 1.5 acres and crews reported forward progress was halted at about 6:24 p.m.

No evacuations were ordered, police said.

Firefighters work to suppress a fire along Hillside Avenue in Mill Valley, July 27, 2026. KPIX

The Fire District said firefighters established a hose line around the perimeter, and crews would remain on scene for the next several hours to patrol the area, extinguish hot spots, and strengthen containment.