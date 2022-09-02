Rapidly spreading Mill Fire in Weed triggers evacuation orders; hundreds of homes threatened
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire erupted in the town of Weed Friday afternoon, triggering evacuation orders and threatening hundreds of homes, according to authorities.
The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. and has quickly exploded to 200 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.
Incident command has requested a large number of ground fire units and air support to battle the fire. Cal Fire tweeted that hundreds of homes were threatened shortly before 2 p.m.
Cal Fire's Mill Fire incident page gives the location as Woodridge Court and Woodridge Way in the town of Weed. There were reports of requests for multiple ambulances to transport burn victims, but authorities have yet to confirm any information regarding injuries in the fire.
As of shortly before 2:30 p.m., there were reports that the fire had jumped Jackson Ranch Road to the north and was burning towards the northwest side of Lake Shastina, triggering additional evacuations.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Cal Fire updated the fire's size, saying it had more than doubled to 500 acres. A short time later the acreage was updated to over 900 acres with the evacuation zones expanding further. The area under mandatory evacuations includes all zones east of I-5 from Weed to Highway A12, south of A12 from Grenada to Hwy 97 and west of Highway 97 from A12 to I-5.
An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Karuk Wellness Center in Yreka at 1403 Kahtishraam.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
